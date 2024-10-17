Recommended Read: Quiet Catalyst: The introvert’s guide to thriving in your career | Sarah Manley

Explore how you can power up your remote work experience with techniques and tools proven to help people with ADHD lead a better WFH life.

🚀 FLOWN presents a fun, hour-long workshop to help you understand your ADHD and turn challenges into opportunities for growth and achievement.

If you’re a remote worker struggling to consistently achieve focus, and wondering what you can do to overcome overwhelm as you sit at your desk, we have the ‘cheat codes’ to help you.

Hosted by Kit Slocum, a certified meditation teacher and ADHD coach.

What you’ll gain

🔥 Tools to tackle overwhelm and elevate your focus

🕹️ ADHD coach tested techniques for maxing out your strengths

👋 A new supportive community to power up your confidence

Join our FREE workshop and walk away with new knowledge (and a smile)!

🎁 PLUS… When you book your spot through Eventbrite, we’ll send you a free companion resource: 3 Tips to Prime Your Brain for Focus (created by Kit, your ADHD coach and event host).

✅ How to join the workshop

Book your spot on Eventbrite. Your Eventbrite confirmation email will have a link to join the workshop. We’ll also send you a couple of reminders to make it easy to find the link on the day!

What to expect

Part 1 – Meet ‘The Everything’ 👾

Ever felt an over-abundance of thoughts and ideas, coupled with high energy and overwhelming creative urges? That’s what we call ‘The Everything’. It means you’re in a highly creative state, but planning and prioritization is hard.

In part one, we’ll explore ‘The Everything’ together.

Part 2 – The antidote to overwhelm 🧪

In part 2, we’ll explore some power-ups. Our ADHD coach will talk you through some of the tools that work for their actual clients – power-ups that you can call upon whenever you need to dissipate energy or slow down overthinking.

You’ll also share with and gather tools from the community: what are the tools you use to tame ‘The Everything’?

Part 3 – Hugs and hacks with the community 🗯

This workshop isn’t about us, it’s about YOU! So get ready to hear the personal experiences of fellow neurodivergent workers – their challenges and how they overcome them.

There will be plenty of time to share your experiences too, but only if you’re comfortable doing so. This is a pressure-free zone! It’s not about defeating this formidable-level boss! It’s about making it your friend.