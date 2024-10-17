Recommended Read: Quiet Catalyst: The introvert’s guide to thriving in your career | Sarah Manley

Do you feel pressure at work to be someone you’re not? Do you struggle to make yourself heard in meetings and at events? Are you left feeling drained by the usual workplace and social interactions?
This book is a rallying cry for introverts – far from being a weakness, introversion comes with its own superpowers. Quiet Catalyst shows you how to unleash your unique strengths to gain confidence, improve your wellbeing, and lead authentically, so you can thrive in your career.
Read this book to:
• Identify and leverage your introvert strengths
• Navigate leadership roles as your true self, embracing your innate qualities to guide and inspire others
• Improve workplace diversity and play a crucial role in shaping a dynamic workforce
• Develop customised career strategies which acknowledge that one size doesn’t fit all
• Forge your unique, authentic path to success