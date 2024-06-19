Recommended Read: Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Changes | Ellen K.Pao

Shortlisted for the 2017 Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year | Named a best fall book by Elle and Bustle
In 2015, Ellen K. Pao sued a powerhouse Silicon Valley venture capital firm, calling out workplace discrimination and retaliation against women and other underrepresented groups. Her suit rocked the tech world and exposed its toxic culture and its homogeneity. Her message overcame negative PR attacks that aimed at her professional conduct and her personal life, and she won widespread public support and Time hailed her as the face of change. Though Pao lost her suit, she revolutionised the conversation at tech offices, in the media, and around the world. In Reset, she tells her full story for the first time.
