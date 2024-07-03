Recommended Read: Rewire: Break the Cycle, Alter Your Thoughts and Create Lasting Change | Nicole Vignola

Discover the neuroscience of a better you in this revolutionary book from neuroscientist and online sensation Nicole Vignola that teaches you how to rewire your brain to achieve peak mental wellbeing.
‘Nicole Vignola is full of brain health tips, hacks and tools and is so good at taking complex neuroscience and making it make sense to the everyday person’ Dr Alex George.
‘Rewiring your thoughts and attitude truly has the capacity to change your life – and the science agrees. A powerful read’ Roxie Nafousi, Sunday Times bestselling author of Manifest.
Are you stuck in a self-sabotaging habit?
Do you fixate on a particular story about yourself that you wish you could change?
Are negative beliefs holding you back from reaching your fullest potential?
Do you sometimes feel like it’s just too hard, or too late, to change?
If any of this sounds familiar, don’t worry – it’s not you, it’s your brain.
Rewire is your personal guide to:
- Understanding the neuroscience of your behaviour
- Why you are subconsciously programmed to repeat certain habits
- How you can change or boost any type of behaviour
In clear language, Nicole demystifies:
- The science of breaking bad habits and how to make good ones
- Principles of neuroplasticity
- Neurohack methods for changing behavioural patterns
Nicole helps you to see yourself differently and control how you react to any life situation, from overcoming negative, limiting beliefs to managing stress and achieving peak mental wellbeing.
We all have habits and behaviours that hold us back from reaching our fullest potential. Rewire will help you see that you are not stuck and show you how to rewrite your story.
Order your copy here.