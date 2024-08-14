BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

14/08/2024
, , , , , ,

Recommended Read: Rushing Woman’s Syndrome | Dr. Libby Weaver

Home > Blogs > Lifestyle & Wellbeing > Recommended Read: Rushing Woman’s Syndrome | Dr. Libby Weaver

Rushing Woman’s Syndrome: The Impact Of A Never-Ending To-Do List And How To Stay Healthy In Today’s Busy World | Dr. Libby Weaver

Do you often feel overwhelmed, and in a daily battle to keep up? That you rarely get on top of your to-do list, and at times feel out of control and unable to cope? If so, you may be experiencing the first signs of Rushing Woman’s Syndrome…

Never before have women been in such a hurry to do so many things and be there for so many people. The pace of modern life has drastically increased – but even though our minds can go faster and technology allows us to get more done, our bodies still have cavewoman-like biology – which means they cannot respond healthily to the new and constant pressures we experience. In this book, nutritional biochemist Dr Libby Weaver explains how a stressful, fast-paced lifestyle can have dangerous effects on all areas of a woman’s health, including:

– Nervous system – how an imbalanced nervous system may be causing you to gain weight and disrupting your sleep
– Adrenal glands – why adrenal fatigue may be making you feel tired but wired
– Reproductive system – how your daily stresses may be affecting your menstrual cycle or fertility
– Digestive system – why stress could be at the heart of your bloating, cravings or unpredictable appetite
– Emotions – how your emotional landscape holds the key to leading a fulfilling life without the need to rush

Inspired by Dr Libby’s clinical experiences and her empathy for women and the many roles they now juggle, this book offers real solutions to restore your health, so that you can stay both productive and healthy.

Order your copy here.

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

August

No Events

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

08/08/2024

Your ultimate guide to relax, refresh & rejuvenate

07/08/2024

Recommended Read: Brave New Leader | Vicky Smith & Lesley Cooper

31/07/2024

Recommended Read: Collective Intelligence: How to build a business that’s smarter than you | Jennifer Sundberg & Pippa Begg

24/07/2024

Break the overthinking cycle with these tips