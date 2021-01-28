Recommended Read: She Believed She Could So She Did: Uplifting Quotes from Awesome Women of Colour | Sunny Fungcap

There is no one quite like you. Your strengths are unique and your future is full of wonder. It’s time to tap in to your confidence and express your true self boldly.

She Believed She Could So She Did is a celebration of some truly awesome women of colour.

This small but mighty book is packed with empowering words from some incredible women whose self-belief has seen them achieve awesome things despite what anyone else thinks they should be doing!

From Wilma Rudolph and Lupita Nyong’o to Ida B. Wells and Malala Yousafzai, the powerful words from these inspiring icons will help you love yourself a little more and own your story.

