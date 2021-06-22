Recommended Read: Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business | Elizabeth Ogabi

It’s time to make your ideas a reality. Because if not now, when?

• Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the information out there about starting a side hustle?

• Do you have a great business idea but no clue where to start?

• Are you looking for advice to help you build the portfolio career you desire?

Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business is a handbook packed full of inspiration, no-nonsense advice and fresh ideas to help you feel empowered and excited about your future business idea. It also includes case studies from female founders across a range of industries who have built their own businesses and thrived, including Emma Gannon, Fisayo Longe, Jamie Schmidt, Tania Boler and Victoria Prew.

As someone who has been through it before, Elizabeth Ogabi covers everything you need to know as you embark on your side-hustle journey including:

• Cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset

• Getting clarity on your why, your vision and your mission

• Defining your customer

• Connecting with your audience

• Building your founding team

• Financing options

• PR tactics and strategies

This book will set you up for success in your side hustle so you can avoid wasting your time, money and effort.

