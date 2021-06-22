0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
22/06/2021
,

Recommended Read: Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business | Elizabeth Ogabi

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business | Elizabeth Ogabi

Side Hustle in ProgressIt’s time to make your ideas a reality. Because if not now, when?

• Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the information out there about starting a side hustle?
• Do you have a great business idea but no clue where to start?
• Are you looking for advice to help you build the portfolio career you desire?

Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business is a handbook packed full of inspiration, no-nonsense advice and fresh ideas to help you feel empowered and excited about your future business idea. It also includes case studies from female founders across a range of industries who have built their own businesses and thrived, including Emma Gannon, Fisayo Longe, Jamie Schmidt, Tania Boler and Victoria Prew.

As someone who has been through it before, Elizabeth Ogabi covers everything you need to know as you embark on your side-hustle journey including:

• Cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset
• Getting clarity on your why, your vision and your mission
• Defining your customer
• Connecting with your audience
• Building your founding team
• Financing options
• PR tactics and strategies

This book will set you up for success in your side hustle so you can avoid wasting your time, money and effort.

BOOK NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read. 

Related Posts

Financial Feminism- A Woman's Guide to Investing for a Sustainable Future | Jessica Robinson
21/06/2021

Recommended Read: Financial Feminism: A Woman’s Guide to Investing for a Sustainable Future | Jessica Robinson

DAD, Elliott Rae book featured
14/06/2021

Recommended Read: DAD: Untold stories of Fatherhood, Love, Mental Health and Masculinity | Elliott Rae

The Power of You by Olive Strachan featured
11/06/2021

Recommended Read: The Power of You | Olive Strachan MBE

,
How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir | Saeed Jones
03/06/2021

Recommended Read: How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir | Saeed Jones

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X