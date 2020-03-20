0
20/03/2020

Recommended Read: Step Aside Super Woman: Career & Family is for Any Woman | Christine Brown-Quinn

Step Aside Super WomanWho Said You Can’t Have it All?

Educated and ambitious women today are clear about what they want…

Yes, you can say it loudly and not feel guilty or isolated…

I WANT BOTH!

Combining career and family is a fact of life for modern women, resulting from their tremendous progress in education and professional development.

And, the great news is that you don’t need to be a Super Woman to get the balance right. It’s tough, yes. Rewarding too. But this ultimate juggling act is much easier when you have the right tools.

Christine Brown-Quinn, a high powered career woman and mother, shares over two decades of hard-won advice. Inside this book you will discover how to strike the right balance between career goals and family inspirations using a common set of values, strategies and skill sets.

Christine founded The Female Capitalist to help professional women achieve career-family success while enabling organizations to reap the full benefits of their female talent.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

