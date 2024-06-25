BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

25/06/2024
Recommended Read: The 5am Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life | Robin Sharma

The #1 international bestseller.

For more than four decades, Robin Sharma has crossed the globe helping people lead lives that inspire the world. Now, in The 5am Club, he shares his original insights and the battle-tested tools he has developed by working with the most successful people on the planet. Based on the key insight that winning starts at the beginning of the day, Sharma shows how you can reduce stress, improve focus, unleash uncommon creativity, achieve exponential productivity and restore balance.

Just one hour a day can change your life.

From the back cover

The 5am Club is the trailblazing and astonishing story of two everyday human beings seeking greater productivity, prosperity and serenity in this age of digital distraction and overwhelming complexity who meet a most weird and wonderful tycoon.

The quirky yet brilliant billionaire takes them on a marvellous voyage across the world that dramatically upgrades their businesses, rewires their effectiveness and awakens their happiness, along with their sense of personal freedom.

Part manifesto for mastery, part playbook for genius-grade productivity and part companion for a life lived beautifully, The 5am Club is a work that will transform your life. Forever.

About the author

ROBIN SHARMA is a globally respected humanitarian who, for over a quarter of a century, has been devoted to helping human beings realize their native gifts. One of the top leadership and personal mastery experts in the world, he advises companies such as NASA, Nike, Microsoft, Unilever, GE, FedEx, HP, Starbucks, Yale University, PwC, IBM Watson and the Young Presidents’ Organization. His #1 international bestsellers, such as The 5am Club, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, The Greatness Guide and Who Will Cry When You Die? have sold millions of copies in more than ninety-two languages and dialects, making him one of the most widely read authors alive.

Order your copy here.

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU
TechWomen100 Awards 2024 Nominations open

