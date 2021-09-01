Recommended Read: The Business Survival Kit: Your No-BS Guide to Success | Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole

Starting a business isn’t easy.

In fact, it can be scary, exhausting and demoralising. When it finally takes off, even though you’re fulfilling a lifelong dream, it can be a struggle to keep up with the rest of your life. How can you cope with the inevitable stresses and strains along the way?

In The Business Survival Kit, serial entrepreneurs Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole prepare you for the ride of your life. With straight-talking advice and insights from leading experts it will help you answer the fundamental question of whether you can handle being an entrepreneur in the first place and then help you navigate the inevitable ups and many downs that go hand in hand with that decision. Learn how to: