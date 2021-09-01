0
01/09/2021

Recommended Read: The Business Survival Kit: Your No-BS Guide to Success | Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole

The Business Survival Kit: Your No-BS Guide to Success | Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-ColeStarting a business isn’t easy.

In fact, it can be scary, exhausting and demoralising. When it finally takes off, even though you’re fulfilling a lifelong dream, it can be a struggle to keep up with the rest of your life. How can you cope with the inevitable stresses and strains along the way?

In The Business Survival Kit, serial entrepreneurs Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole prepare you for the ride of your life. With straight-talking advice and insights from leading experts it will help you answer the fundamental question of whether you can handle being an entrepreneur in the first place and then help you navigate the inevitable ups and many downs that go hand in hand with that decision. Learn how to:

  • Cope with stress, anxiety and uncertainty
  • Build your confidence and tackle impostor syndrome
  • Maintain a healthy work/life balance
  • Build strong networks and nurture your personal relationships
  • And stay motivated (even in the midst of failure)
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

