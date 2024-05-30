Recommended Read: The Feel Good Fix: Boost Energy, Improve Sleep and Move More Through Menopause and Beyond | Lavina Mehta MBE

The Feel Good Fix is specifically designed to improve your health in perimenopause, menopause and beyond, offering quick, fun and effective bitesize exercise, as well as mind and lifestyle ‘snacks’ to make you feel good, both physically and mentally.
Balancing work, home, life and family pressures, alongside the host of symptoms you might experience in menopause, can be overwhelming, so personal trainer Lavina Mehta’s advice in this book is anything but. Lavina uses the latest research and her Feel Good toolkit can have a powerful effect on your energy levels, mood and fitness in only eleven minutes a day. Exercise snacks (not food, but a short period of activity) can easily be integrated into our busy routines, but still have the power to create a significant impact on our health by helping us to move more, discover calm and live well.
No equipment, no special clothes, no experience needed. Just a few minutes to spare and the willingness to pick ’n’ mix a few squats, time in nature, self-care or breath snacks into your day to get your daily fix!
Review
Lavina’s approach to movement is fun, evidence-based and sustainable. Exercise snacking is good for everyone! ― Tim Spector
Lavina’s plan to get you moving more, will brighten your mood and bring joy into your everyday ― Mo Gawdat
Many exercise programs are so daunting and time-consuming we give up trying but this book is full of practical, easy and flexible ideas to include in our daily lives. It reminds us that it is never too late to start, and that little and often is better than nothing – so join me and start today. ― Dame Lesley Regan
This is the BIG fix that you need in your life. I love how inclusive, practical and supportive this book is. I have been using all the snack ideas in my life and I’m on my way to a healthier lifestyle ― Dr Nighat Arif
Feeling good in menopause can be a challenge but Lavina’s simple tips are anything but and will have you thriving in no time at all. ― Carol Vorderman
Packed with practical, bite-sized exercises for body, mind and spirit. An accessible guide to blooming through the menopause and setting yourself up for a fitter future. ― Dr Tim Beanland, Alzheimer’s Society and author of Mind Games, the brain health puzzle book.
Starting to look after yourself in menopause can be daunting with so many faddy exercise regimes diets and lifestyle advice. Lavina breaks through this. Easy to follow and understandable bite-sized nuggets of movement advice help you back on track in a fun achievable way. ― Dr Naomi Potter
Lavina’s versatile exercise tips fit into everyone’s lifestyle, A3 (anytime, anyplace, anywhere). ― Penny Lancaster
It is so easy for our health to fall down the to-do list in our busy lives, especially when it comes to battling our hormones. I love that Lavina’s approach shows it can be easy and fun to make health a priority for midlife and aging well. ― Tamsen Fadal
The motivational midlife manual that’s going to be a game-changer for us ladies ― Lisa Snowdon
Lavina’s concept of exercise snacking and Feel Good method are the key to thriving in menopause ― Mariella Frostrup
Lavina’s enthusiasm and easy-to-implement snacks are exactly the type of messaging we need all right now. Simple and effective. ― Rhiannon Lambert
This book makes me want to snack all day long … squat snacks, star jump snacks, lifting snacks, self-care snacks. It’s just full of brilliant, accessible information – it’s the snack bible! ― Cherry Healey
About the author
Lavina Mehta MBE – founder of Feel Good with Lavina, is a Personal Trainer and Wellness Coach, Speaker and Mum to three boys. Lavina is committed to making movement accessible through holistic well-being, encapsulated in her mission to help all ages feel good both physically and mentally, and reduce risks of common chronic diseases through her concept of ‘Exercise Snacking’.
Lavina is passionate about promoting health in communities and was awarded an MBE from the Queen for her services to Health & Fitness during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She has been featured on TV and radio and her work promotes long-term health and encourages exercise, especially strength training. She has received a variety of awards for her contribution to health and wellbeing, and regularly runs talks and workplace wellness workshops to help people stay active at work.
Lavina is an Ambassador for Diabetes UK and Alzheimer’s Society, and helps many other charities. With a social media following of over 150k, Lavina uses her platform to influence and inspire others experiencing the same concerns and worries about their bodies and minds. She is a Patron of Menopause Mandate and has been sharing her own perimenopause journey on social media and in the press to raise awareness, help normalise the conversation and use lifestyle solutions to help women embrace the menopause and beyond.
