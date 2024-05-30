Recommended Read: The Feel Good Fix: Boost Energy, Improve Sleep and Move More Through Menopause and Beyond | Lavina Mehta MBE

Balancing work, home, life and family pressures, alongside the host of symptoms you might experience in menopause, can be overwhelming, so personal trainer Lavina Mehta’s advice in this book is anything but. Lavina uses the latest research and her Feel Good toolkit can have a powerful effect on your energy levels, mood and fitness in only eleven minutes a day. Exercise snacks (not food, but a short period of activity) can easily be integrated into our busy routines, but still have the power to create a significant impact on our health by helping us to move more, discover calm and live well.

No equipment, no special clothes, no experience needed. Just a few minutes to spare and the willingness to pick ’n’ mix a few squats, time in nature, self-care or breath snacks into your day to get your daily fix!

Review

Lavina’s approach to movement is fun, evidence-based and sustainable. Exercise snacking is good for everyone! ― Tim Spector

Lavina’s plan to get you moving more, will brighten your mood and bring joy into your everyday ― Mo Gawdat

Many exercise programs are so daunting and time-consuming we give up trying but this book is full of practical, easy and flexible ideas to include in our daily lives. It reminds us that it is never too late to start, and that little and often is better than nothing – so join me and start today. ― Dame Lesley Regan

This is the BIG fix that you need in your life. I love how inclusive, practical and supportive this book is. I have been using all the snack ideas in my life and I’m on my way to a healthier lifestyle ― Dr Nighat Arif

Feeling good in menopause can be a challenge but Lavina’s simple tips are anything but and will have you thriving in no time at all. ― Carol Vorderman

Packed with practical, bite-sized exercises for body, mind and spirit. An accessible guide to blooming through the menopause and setting yourself up for a fitter future. ― Dr Tim Beanland, Alzheimer’s Society and author of Mind Games, the brain health puzzle book.

Starting to look after yourself in menopause can be daunting with so many faddy exercise regimes diets and lifestyle advice. Lavina breaks through this. Easy to follow and understandable bite-sized nuggets of movement advice help you back on track in a fun achievable way. ― Dr Naomi Potter

Lavina’s versatile exercise tips fit into everyone’s lifestyle, A3 (anytime, anyplace, anywhere). ― Penny Lancaster

It is so easy for our health to fall down the to-do list in our busy lives, especially when it comes to battling our hormones. I love that Lavina’s approach shows it can be easy and fun to make health a priority for midlife and aging well. ― Tamsen Fadal

The motivational midlife manual that’s going to be a game-changer for us ladies ― Lisa Snowdon

Lavina’s concept of exercise snacking and Feel Good method are the key to thriving in menopause ― Mariella Frostrup

Lavina’s enthusiasm and easy-to-implement snacks are exactly the type of messaging we need all right now. Simple and effective. ― Rhiannon Lambert

This book makes me want to snack all day long … squat snacks, star jump snacks, lifting snacks, self-care snacks. It’s just full of brilliant, accessible information – it’s the snack bible! ― Cherry Healey

