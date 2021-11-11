Recommended Read: The Female Lead Volume II: We Rise By Lifting Others | Edwina Dunn OBE

The stories of 67 remarkable women, from diverse backgrounds, interviewed exclusively for this collection.

All show the incredible strength, talent, ingenuity, resilience, and bravery that women possess. Among them world leaders, artists, activists, engineers, writers, athletes and entrepreneurs. So many have beaten the odds to succeed in their fields of work; or broken free from the constraints of their individual circumstances.

They are trailblazers. They are heroines. And we celebrate them all.

In 2017, The Female Lead launched their first book profiling 60 inspiring women who shape the world, providing positive role models for young people.

This second volume reflects a different time. In 2021 we face unprecedented challenges and young women are looking for answers to big questions and guidance on how to navigate their futures. These stories show young women the countless routes to fulfilment and prove that no one journey is right or successful. How we must find our own paths and question the traditional options that women have been granted until now. They reveal new ways of achieving our dreams, of challenging discrimination and changing the world for the better.

The women profiled in this book have come together to inspire future generations and to honour the women on whose shoulders we stand. The title We rise by lifting others is woven throughout the book; a belief in the need for a collective effort to make positive change. Not just for women, but for everyone.



Featuring the stories of: