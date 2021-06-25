Recommended Read: The Happiness Recipe: A Powerful Guide to Living What Matters | Rebecca Morrison

0
25/06/2021

The Happiness Recipe: A Powerful Guide to Living What Matters | Rebecca Morrison

The Happiness Recipe: A Powerful Guide to Living What Matters | Rebecca MorrisonWe are born to be happy. Somewhere along the way, our lives get cluttered.

To find your recipe for happiness, you need to know what matters most to you; have strong beliefs to support taking the necessary next steps; and actually do the kinds of things you want to, while letting go of the rest. You also need to be willing to share your desires with the world—something that is often challenging. This is where The Happiness Recipe comes in.

With actionable steps for closing the gaps that are often present along the path to happiness, Rebecca Morrison shares insights on how to start living a happier life, starting right now.

By decluttering your days of the “shoulds” and the “have-tos” and focusing instead on what actually matters, a road toward fulfilling joy will be laid before you. No matter how busy or overwhelmed you feel, this book will help you identify what has been standing between you and your happiness, so you can focus your energy on changes that will meaningfully impact your existence.

The Happiness Recipe is a grounded, approachable, and tactical guide to finding joy. By sharing the tools necessary for understanding what matters most to your happiness, Rebecca Morrison gives you the key to believing in and achieving the kind of happiness that is possible for everyone.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

