0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
30/09/2021
,

Recommended Read: The M Word: Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause | Dr Philippa Kaye

Home > Menopause Awareness Month > Menopause Awareness Month Books > Recommended Read: The M Word: Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause | Dr Philippa Kaye

The M Word, Dr Philippa Kaye book coverThe complete one-stop guide to the peri-menopause and menopause, by Dr Philippa Kaye, with a foreword by Vanessa Feltz

Menopause is the last taboo. But it does not have to mean the end of your libido, of sex, of work, or of feeling like who you used to be.

With modern treatments and evidence-based knowledge, no woman need suffer or “just about” manage. You are still who you are – let’s celebrate that. Let’s get informed and get empowered to make our own choices about our symptoms, our treatments, our minds and our bodies.

The M Word covers everything from understanding symptoms to managing relationships to which treatments really work. Discussing HRT as well as self-help and lifestyle tips, this book will be your companion through the years before, during and after the menopause.

Topics covered include:

  • Hot flushes and other physical symptoms
  • Psychological symptoms
  • Sex, libido and contraception
  • HRT and other treatments
  • Lifestyle changes
  • Health after the menopause

And much more!

Written in a positive, uplifting and light-hearted style, with plenty of quotes from real women, this book shows you how to not just survive, but thrive through the menopause, letting you remain you.

BUY IT HERE

Discover more recommended reads

Related Posts

Older and Wiser, Jenny Eclair book cover featured
30/09/2021

Recommended Read: Older and Wiser: A Survivor’s Guide to the Menopause | Jenny Eclair

,
Glamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopauseGlamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopause
30/09/2021

Menopause Awareness Month: Over 30 businesses join GenM’s Menopause Revolution

,
Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause, Dr Louise Newson book cover featured
30/09/2021

Recommended Read: Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause | Dr Louise Newson

,
GenM logo
30/09/2021

The Invisibility Report | GenM

,

Comment on this

X