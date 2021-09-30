Recommended Read: The M Word: Everything You Need to Know About the Menopause | Dr Philippa Kaye

The complete one-stop guide to the peri-menopause and menopause, by Dr Philippa Kaye, with a foreword by Vanessa Feltz

Menopause is the last taboo. But it does not have to mean the end of your libido, of sex, of work, or of feeling like who you used to be.

With modern treatments and evidence-based knowledge, no woman need suffer or “just about” manage. You are still who you are – let’s celebrate that. Let’s get informed and get empowered to make our own choices about our symptoms, our treatments, our minds and our bodies.

The M Word covers everything from understanding symptoms to managing relationships to which treatments really work. Discussing HRT as well as self-help and lifestyle tips, this book will be your companion through the years before, during and after the menopause.

Topics covered include:

Hot flushes and other physical symptoms

Psychological symptoms

Sex, libido and contraception

HRT and other treatments

Lifestyle changes

Health after the menopause

And much more!

Written in a positive, uplifting and light-hearted style, with plenty of quotes from real women, this book shows you how to not just survive, but thrive through the menopause, letting you remain you.