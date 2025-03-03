BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

03/03/2025
Recommended Read: The New Age of Sexism: How the AI Revolution is Reinventing Misogyny | Laura Bates

From deepfakes to cyber brothels, this terrifying and timely exposé from the bestselling author of Everyday Sexism and Men Who Hate Women reveals the real and fast-spreading dangers of new, inherently misogynistic techonology and their detrimental effect on gender equality.

Step into a world where…

Little girls dressed up as women dance for an audience of adult men. A pornographic deepfake image or video of you exists on the internet and you just don’t know it yet. Men create ‘perfect’ AI girlfriends who live in their pocket – customised to every last detail, from breast size to eye colour and personality, only lacking the ability to say no.

This isn’t an image of the future. Sex robots, chatbots and the metaverse are here and spreading fast. A new wave of AI-powered technologies, with misogyny baked into their design, is putting women everywhere in danger.

In The New Age of Sexism, Sunday Times bestselling author and campaigner Laura Bates takes the reader deep into the heart of this strange new world. She travels to cyber brothels and visits schools gripped by an epidemic of online sexual abuse, showing how every aspect of our lives – from education to work, sex to entertainment – is being infiltrated by ever-evolving technologies that are changing the way we live and love forever. This rising tide, despite all its potential for good, is a wild west where women’s rights and safety are being sacrificed at the altar of profitability.

Gripping and eye-opening, The New Age of Sexism exposes a phenomenon we can’t afford to ignore any longer. Our future is on the line. We need to act now, before it is too late..

ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

OTW - Book your ticket image

