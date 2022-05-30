0
30/05/2022
,

Recommended Read: The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper

The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi HarperThe perimenopause (the time leading up to the menopause) is often misunderstood.

For some women, it lasts a few months; for others it consumes the best part of a decade. This transitional period can be a time of emotional turmoil, shifting priorities and physical changes: from hot flushes, insomnia, low mood and anxiety, to itchy skin, thinning hair, weight gain and loss of libido . . . to name just a few! Millions of women in their thirties and forties go through this without even realising they are perimenopausal. It’s time they take back control.

In The Perimenopause Solution, Dr Shahzadi Harper, a medical doctor specialising in women’s health and Emma Bardwell, a registered nutritionist, provide a blueprint to help women find a new balance in this important phase of their lives, so they can be prepared, not scared. Akin to getting two expert consultations in one, this holistic and accessible guide combines practical, no-nonsense information on the physical and mental changes to expect, with powerful advice on managing symptoms and nutrition, as what you eat during the perimenopause can dramatically affect your experience of it.

Expert-led and forward-thinking in its approach, The Perimenopause Solution will not just help you survive the journey towards the menopause – it will let you thrive.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

