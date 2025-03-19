Recommended Read: The Resilience Plan: A Strategic Approach to Optimising Your Work Performance and Mental Health

The Resilience Plan: A Strategic Approach to Optimising Your Work Performance and Mental Health

Resilience is not a given. You need a strategy.

Leaders and business professionals handle gruelling hours and exceed high expectations. They are undaunted by challenges and embrace growth opportunities. They assume they are resilient.

But given enough demands, anyone can burn out. This makes logical sense, yet you likely still think it could never be you. You are fabulous and at risk of burning out.

Resilience is not an innate character trait. Whether you’re in a leadership role or working as part of a team, you need to implement strategies that build and nurture resilience. You need a resilience plan.

Award-winning mental health expert Marie-Hélène Pelletier draws on her clinical practice and extensive knowledge in therapeutics and business practices to explore how resilience is the best defence against burnout and how everyone can build it in themselves – not with a one-size-fits-all plan but with strategies to help you create a custom plan.

Pelletier uses relatable stories and activities to bring her concepts into context. By working through the exercises in this practical guide, you will have a goal-oriented, custom strategy with the knowledge to implement and sustain it, to protect your health and success in the future.

