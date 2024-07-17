Recommended Read: The Secret Language of the Body: Regulate Your Nervous System, Heal Your Body, Free Your Mind | Jennifer Mann & Karden Rabin

“Inspiring, refreshing and practical – a delightfully lucid guide to healing yourself.” – Bessel van der Kolk, MD., New York Times bestselling author of The Body Keeps the Score

From two mind-body practitioners comes the new essential self-healing bible—a revolutionary body-first guide to reducing stress, resolving long-term pain, and healing from trauma for good using your body’s own nervous system.

Your autonomic nervous system is responsible for the constant but mostly subconscious communication between your brain and body. When you experience stress, anxiety, or trauma, your nervous system formulates responses to keep you alive. But you can also become trapped in survival mode if you’re consistently exposed to unsafe environments, toxic relationships, or destructive thought patterns. When this happens it’s known as nervous system dysregulation or sensitisation, which can result in chronic mental and physical pain and confusion, leaving you unable to cope with life’s strains and stresses.

Mind-body practitioners Jen Mann and Karden Rabin, co-founders of the Chronic Fatigue School now provide the first in-depth look at nervous system regulation, somatic therapy, Polyvagal theory, the vagus nerve, and the mind-body connection. Combining science-backed insights and hands-on techniques, The Secret Language of the Body teaches you how to move out of survival mode, regulate your nervous system, and heal your mind and body. Rabin and Mann don’t teach stress management, but something far more powerful–how to control your body’s nervous system. With this revolutionary book, you will learn to skillfully speak the language of your body and train it to not only manage stress but achieve personal transformation.

The Secret Language of the Body includes helpful illustrations.