Recommended Read: The Secret World of Sleep: Journeys Through the Nocturnal Mind | Dr Guy Leschziner

For those fascinated by neurology and for fans of The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat comes a powerful exploration of the mind during night time. Here are the mysteries of sleep, explained – from known conditions to the extreme.

‘The Secret World of Sleep interweaves bizarre real-life stories with cutting-edge neurological science in the true tradition of Oliver Sacks. A fascinating read.’

– Martha Kearney, BBC Radio 4

World-renowned neurologist and sleep expert, Doctor Guy Leschziner, takes you through various sleep conditions and how they arise and affect people. Insomnia, narcolepsy, night terrors and apnoea are just some of the conditions afflicting those struggling with sleep.

Then there are the extreme cases. The people are frightened into paralysis by hallucinations. The woman in a state of deep sleep gets dressed and goes for a drive. The teenager with ‘Sleeping Beauty Syndrome’, is stuck in a cycle of excessive unconsciousness. The man who cleans out kitchens while ‘sleep-eating’.

With compassionate stories of his patients and their conditions, Leschziner illustrates the neuroscience behind our sleeping minds, revealing the many biological and psychological factors necessary in getting the rest needed for health and happiness.

Pick of the Best Paperbacks – Sunday Times

Best January Paperbacks – The Times

Must Read Brain Books 2019 – Forbes Magazine

The Best Neuroscience Books of 2019 – The Scientist Magazine

The Best Books of 2019 – New Zealand Herald

Best 100 Summer Reads 2019 – Sunday Times

Week’s best Science Picks – Nature

Books of the Year 2019 – Irish Independent

Order your copy here.