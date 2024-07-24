BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

24/07/2024
, , , ,

Recommended Read: The Secret World of Sleep: Journeys Through the Nocturnal Mind | Dr Guy Leschziner

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Neurodiversity Books > Recommended Read: The Secret World of Sleep: Journeys Through the Nocturnal Mind | Dr Guy Leschziner

For those fascinated by neurology and for fans of The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat comes a powerful exploration of the mind during night time. Here are the mysteries of sleep, explained – from known conditions to the extreme.

‘The Secret World of Sleep interweaves bizarre real-life stories with cutting-edge neurological science in the true tradition of Oliver Sacks. A fascinating read.’ 

– Martha Kearney, BBC Radio 4

World-renowned neurologist and sleep expert, Doctor Guy Leschziner, takes you through various sleep conditions and how they arise and affect people. Insomnia, narcolepsy, night terrors and apnoea are just some of the conditions afflicting those struggling with sleep.

Then there are the extreme cases. The people are frightened into paralysis by hallucinations. The woman in a state of deep sleep gets dressed and goes for a drive. The teenager with ‘Sleeping Beauty Syndrome’, is stuck in a cycle of excessive unconsciousness. The man who cleans out kitchens while ‘sleep-eating’.

With compassionate stories of his patients and their conditions, Leschziner illustrates the neuroscience behind our sleeping minds, revealing the many biological and psychological factors necessary in getting the rest needed for health and happiness.

Pick of the Best Paperbacks – Sunday Times
Best January Paperbacks – The Times
Must Read Brain Books 2019 – Forbes Magazine
The Best Neuroscience Books of 2019 – The Scientist Magazine
The Best Books of 2019 – New Zealand Herald
Best 100 Summer Reads 2019 – Sunday Times
Week’s best Science Picks – Nature
Books of the Year 2019 – Irish Independent

Order your copy here.

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

July

25jul19:0020:00The science of procrastination: Understanding and overcoming the delay Loop | Go To Yellow

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

23/07/2024

How to shake off and overcome emotional hangovers

19/07/2024

Salary vs job happiness | What’s your priority?

19/07/2024

Managing work when life throws you a curveball

18/07/2024

Juggling work and hobbies | Tips for fitting your hobby into a busy life