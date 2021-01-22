0
22/01/2021

Recommended Read: The Sober Girl Society Handbook | Millie Gooch

The Sober Girls Society Handbook - Millie GoochHave you ever woken up feeling anxious after a night of drinking? Do you cringe with embarrassment when reminded of your wild antics at girls’ night? Are blackouts increasingly becoming a problem?

Whichever way you look at it, it’s hard to avoid how alcohol really makes some of us feel: terrible. Whether you’re simply sober-curious or determined to make a more permanent change, this book shows not only why you should but also how you can, in a way that will change your life forever.

Offering tips and advice on how to stay sober in a world that revolves around drinking, this handbook will empower you to transform your relationship with alcohol so you can lead your most fulfilling life.

