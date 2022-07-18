Recommended Read: The Squiggly Career: Ditch the Ladder, Discover Opportunity, Design Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

Career ladders and jobs for life are a thing of the past.

Today, we’re living in a world of squiggly careers, where moving frequently and fluidly between roles, industries, locations, and even careers, is becoming the new normal. Squiggly careers can feel stressful and overwhelming, but if you know how to make the most of them, they can be full of opportunity, freedom and purpose.

And to make the most of our increasingly squiggly careers we need to answer some important questions: What am I good at? What do I stand for? What motivates and drives me? Where do I want to go in the future?

In The Squiggly Career, you’ll learn how to:

Play to your super strengths

Discover your values

Overcome your confidence gremlins

Build better support networks

Explore your future possibilities

Packed with insights about the changing shape of work and inspiration from highly successful people, this book will fuel your growth and help you be happier, and ultimately more successful in your career.