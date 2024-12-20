BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

20/12/2024
, ,

Recommended Read: The Status Game: On Human Life and How to Play It | Will Storr

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Psychology > Recommended Read: The Status Game: On Human Life and How to Play It | Will Storr
the status game book

What drives our political and moral beliefs? What makes us like some things and dislike others? What shapes how we behave, and misbehave, in groups? What makes you, you?

For centuries, philosophers and scholars have described human behaviour in terms of sex, power and money. In The Status Game, bestselling author Will Storr radically turns this thinking on its head by arguing that it is our irrepressible craving for status that ultimately defines who we are.
From the era of the hunter-gatherer to today, when we exist as workers in the globalised economy and citizens of online worlds, the need for status has always been wired into us. A wealth of research shows that how much of it we possess dramatically affects not only our happiness and wellbeing but also our physical health – and without sufficient status, we become more ill, and live shorter lives. It’s an unconscious obsession that drives the best and worst of us: our innovation, arts and civilisation as well as our murders, wars and genocides. But why is status such an all-consuming prize? What happens if it’s taken away from us? And how can our unquenchable thirst for it explain cults, moral panics, conspiracy theories, the rise of social media and the ‘culture wars’ of today?

On a breathtaking journey through time and culture, The Status Game offers a sweeping rethink of human psychology that will change how you see others – and how you see yourself.

‘Will Storr is one of our best journalists of ideas … The Status Game might be his best yet’ James Marriott, Books of the Year, The Times

Order your copy here

Check out our other recommended reads, covering everything from health tips to career advice. There’s something for everyone here.

Rising Stars 2025 Nominations Open banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

December

No Events

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

woman relaxing breathing
20/12/2024

The secret power of breathing techniques

16/12/2024

Top tips for restful nights during menopause

13/12/2024

Winter wellness | Using flexible work to chase the sun

office workplace
13/12/2024

89% of employers would value a better understanding of the risk profile of the health and wellbeing of employees