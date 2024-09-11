Recommended Read: The Unspoken Truths for Career Success | Tessa White

The Unspoken Truths for Career Success: Navigating Pay, Promotions, and Power at Work, Tessa White
“A terrific read for the new generations rising in the workforce—and for their leaders.” — Stephen M. R. Covey, The New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Speed of Trust and Trust & Inspire.
STOP SPINNING YOUR WHEELS AND TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR CAREER FUTURE TODAY.
Building a successful career in the world of remote work, hybrid schedules, and a lack of work/life balance is not easy. In fact, it’s difficult and often seems impossible. But, it doesn’t have to be that way. By confronting the lies we are told about building a career, this book will bring you one step closer to the epiphany that will change your life.
This workplace manual lays out the truth behind the lies that are fueling the most common career frustrations, including:
- The truth about pay. Hard work doesn’t always lead to more money. Learn how to leverage your position to maximise your salary.
- The truth about promotions. If you want to be considered for a better job title with better pay, you need to be better than your job description. Understand how to build the skills you need to be considered for a promotion.
- The truth about loyalty. Companies are not designed to return the loyalty you give them. Stop waiting for the praise you’ve earned and start focusing on your future.
- The truth about burnout. Work/life balance doesn’t have to mean taking a step back. Learn to work with your brain and not against it.
- The truth about office politics and power. You may hate office politics, but they are in every company in every industry. Learn to use the political landscape of your workplace to your advantage.
Master these unspoken truths for greater recognition, increased opportunities for pay and promotions and provide a path to greater influence and power. The truth can indeed set you free.