08/11/2021

Recommended Read: The Way To Win | Liv Cooke

The Way to Win - Liv CookeIn The Way To Win, Freestyle Football World Champion and TikTok sensation Liv Cooke opens up about her journey to becoming the best freestyler in the world.

Drawing from experience Liv shares an easy-to-follow 10-step guide to achieving your dream – from correctly setting out your goals and forming good habits to handling nerves and maintaining success.

With a positive attitude and holistic approach to productivity, Liv explores how you can find inspiration in your life… and of course, provides an insight into how she achieved incredible success at such a young age.

The Way To Win is the ultimate guide to reaching the top of any industry and becoming your best self.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

