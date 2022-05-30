0
30/05/2022
Recommended Read: The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa Mosconi

The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa MosconiWomen are far more likely than men to suffer from anxiety, depression, migraines, brain injuries, strokes and Alzheimer’s disease.

But, until recently, scientific research has focused on ‘bikini medicine,’ assuming that women are essentially men with different reproductive organs.

The XX Brain presents groundbreaking research showing that women’s brains age distinctly from men’s, due mostly to the decline of a key brain-protective hormone: estrogen.

Taking on all aspects of women’s health, including brain fog, memory lapses, depression, stress, insomnia, hormonal imbalances and the increased risk of dementia, Dr. Mosconi introduces cutting-edge, evidence-based methods for protecting the female brain, encompassing diet, stress reduction and sleep. She also examines the effectiveness of hormonal replacement therapy, addresses the perils of environmental toxins and explores the role of our microbiome. Luckily, it is never too late to take care of yourself.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

