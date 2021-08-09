Recommended Read: This Is Your Moment | Andy Woodfield

Is it time to refocus your life, career and business?

This practical, easy-to-read guide will help you simplify your life and remove the friction from your business. If you’re at a transitional point in your career, this book will prepare and sustain you to make the moves you need to for your future. Now you’re ready to make the impact you’ve always dreamt of.

Andy Woodfield describes himself as curious, here to learn and experience life and the uniqueness of human beings. He focuses on large scale multi-year international programmes, most recently transforming his firm’s sales, marketing and client experience capabilities to bring the firm’s people closer to their clients. He was a 2020 finalist for the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) Outstanding Achievement Award.

