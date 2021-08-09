0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
09/08/2021

Recommended Read: This Is Your Moment | Andy Woodfield

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: This Is Your Moment | Andy Woodfield

This Is Your Moment | Andy Woodfield

Is it time to refocus your life, career and business?

This practical, easy-to-read guide will help you simplify your life and remove the friction from your business. If you’re at a transitional point in your career, this book will prepare and sustain you to make the moves you need to for your future. Now you’re ready to make the impact you’ve always dreamt of.

Andy Woodfield describes himself as curious, here to learn and experience life and the uniqueness of human beings. He focuses on large scale multi-year international programmes, most recently transforming his firm’s sales, marketing and client experience capabilities to bring the firm’s people closer to their clients. He was a 2020 finalist for the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) Outstanding Achievement Award.

BUY IT HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

25/06/2021

Recommended Read: The Happiness Recipe: A Powerful Guide to Living What Matters | Rebecca Morrison

24/06/2021

Recommended Read: Supercharged Teams: 30 tools of great teamwork | Pamela Hamilton

Finding Yourself - The Confident Mums Guide to Business | Kylie Carter
24/06/2021

Recommended Read: Finding Yourself – The Confident Mums Guide to Business | Kylie Carter

22/06/2021

Recommended Read: Side Hustle in Progress: A Practical Guide to Kickstarting Your Business | Elizabeth Ogabi

,

Comment on this

X