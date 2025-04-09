Recommended Read: This Thing in My Head: This Thing in My Head | Ms Jessica Aike

This Thing in My Head: This Thing in My Head: Break Free, Stand in Your Power, and Self-Actualise | Ms Jessica Aike

In a world where cultural expectations and deeply ingrained traditions often dictate a person’s trajectory, British Nigerian author and advocate Jessica Aike challenges the status quo with her powerful new book, This Thing In My Head – Break Free, Stand in Your Power, and Self-Actualise is so much more than a memoir. Offering a literary lifeline— this is a guide to self-discovery, empowerment, and breaking free from the invisible chains that bind so many people.

Drawing from over a decade of advocacy, Jessica Aike’s This Thing In My Head presents a raw, thought-provoking narrative that will resonate with countless people navigating their own journeys of self-actualisation.

Combining personal reflections on difficult and culturally sensitive subjects, with insightful commentary, Jessica not only highlights the struggles many endure but also offers a path towards reclaiming one’s power and rewriting one’s own narrative.

With people across generations finding solace, strength, and a sense of solidarity in Aike’s voice, this book is not just about telling stories—it is about starting a revolution within. And the author’s words are a call to action for every person who has ever felt unheard, unseen, or trapped within a life dictated by others.

Synopsis:

Break Free, Stand In Your Power, and Self-Actualise.

This Thing in My Head comprises streams of consciousness. It delves into the intricacies of culture, the chaos foisted on children and the journey to self-actualisation. By sharing compelling narratives gleaned over ten years of advocacy, Jessica Aike proposes balance and common sense. Read her compelling ideas and put them into practice in your own life.

The author says:

“This book shares my journey to self-actualisation, navigating culture, cultural ills, child abuse, taking back your power, and the backlash that accompanies having uncomfortable conversations.”

