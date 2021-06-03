0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2021
,

Recommended Read: Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche

Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno RocheIn this radical and emotionally raw book, Juno Roche pushes the boundaries of trans representation by redefining ‘trans’ as an identity with its own power and strength, that goes beyond the gender binary.

Through intimate conversations with leading and influential figures in the trans community, such as Kate Bornstein, Travis Alabanza, Josephine Jones, Glamrou and E-J Scott, this book highlights the diversity of trans identities and experiences with regard to love, bodies, sex, race and class, and urges trans people – and the world at large – to embrace a ‘trans’ identity as something that offers empowerment and autonomy.

Powerfully written, and with humour and advice throughout, this book is essential reading for anyone interested in the future of gender and how we identify ourselves.

BUY IT HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Online LGBT + Awareness Training
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

LGBT
03/06/2021

28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

,
Pride in Education - LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education
03/06/2021

11/06/2021 – 13/06/2021: Pride in Education – LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

,
Legal Pride 2021 - InterLaw Diversity Forum
03/06/2021

16/06/2021: Legal Pride 2021 | The Past, Present, and Future of LGBT+ Rights

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X