20/03/2020

Recommended Read: Unlock Your Career Success | Christine Brown-Quinn

Unlock your Career SuccessIf you’re working hard at your job, but your career isn’t progressing as quickly as you’d like, more hard work is not the answer!

It’s time to debunk the myth of a one-dimensional meritocracy and discover what really drives career progression.

Knowing the unwritten rules changes everything: it’s the key to unlocking your true potential and enjoying the career you deserve.

This book is an accessible, practical guide for smart, ambitious women to navigate the twists and turns of today’s workplace. Find out how women (not Super Women!) before you have cracked the code to career progression and fulfilment while remaining true to themselves, so you, too, can:

  • Take control of your career while increasing your contribution to the business
  • Boost your confidence in an environment of chaos and uncertainty
  • Navigate challenging conversations, difficult people and tricky situations
  • Create engaging roles and opportunities that you didn’t even know existed
  • Enlist others to support your career and open the door to a world of possibilities

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

