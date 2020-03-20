Recommended Read: Unlock Your Career Success | Christine Brown-Quinn

If you’re working hard at your job, but your career isn’t progressing as quickly as you’d like, more hard work is not the answer!

It’s time to debunk the myth of a one-dimensional meritocracy and discover what really drives career progression.

Knowing the unwritten rules changes everything: it’s the key to unlocking your true potential and enjoying the career you deserve.

This book is an accessible, practical guide for smart, ambitious women to navigate the twists and turns of today’s workplace. Find out how women (not Super Women!) before you have cracked the code to career progression and fulfilment while remaining true to themselves, so you, too, can: