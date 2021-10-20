0
20/10/2021

Recommended Read: Unprepared to Entrepreneur: A Method to the Madness of Starting Your Own Business | Sonya Barlow

Unprepared to Entrepreneur: A Method to the Madness of Starting Your Own Business | Sonya Barlow

Times have changed: you can launch a successful enterprise with your phone, sell through social media and tap into a whole world of opportunities.

Unprepared to Entrepreneur is an honest guide to launching your own business, sharing real stories from real people who have tested, failed and won at business. It profiles the underdogs, those who brainstormed ideas whilst travelling on the bus, started a business from their phone and managed to create three income streams whilst maintaining a full-time job in the city to show you that you can do it too. From a working Google doc as your business plan, to ideation strategies that live and die off Instagram engagement; they won’t teach you this at business school.

Sonya Barlow takes a look at the resilience needed to make it in business, the incredible tax on mental health and the non-negotiable steps to creating a viable business. This is the ultimate guide to side hustling, freelancing and entrepreneurial freedom of the future.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

