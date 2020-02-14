Recommended Read: #Upcycle Your Job | Anna Meller

Anna Meller is the UK’s leading work re-balance expert.

She believes it’s high time we #Upcycled our jobs and careers to fit today’s lifestyles and meet women’s changed expectations. Based on 25 years’ coaching and consulting experience Anna’s unique perspective bridges the research practice gap.

She has developed the PROPEL model which forms the heart of her new book #Upcycle Your Job, which both demonstrates how women can find the agency to improve their working lives; and acts as a practical guide for employers who want to retain key female talent.

Anna discusses the biggest barriers women face when progressing their careers in the corporate world:

The illusion that women have a choice

Corporate cultures based on male working norms (that no longer suit men either)

The corporate world’s ambiguous approach to work-life balance.

How to craft a working arrangement to suit work-life balance preferences; while also increasing productivity

Pinpointing the key skills needed to ensure success in a new balanced working arrangement

Do women lead differently? The concept of Balanced Leadership

How these concepts resonate equally with men as research this year (by the charity Working Families) showed fathers are increasingly also looking for work-life balance

#Upcycle Your Job is published by Practical Inspiration Publishing, £16.99