0
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race | Debby Irving

Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race | Debby IrvingFor twenty-five years, Debby Irving sensed inexplicable racial tensions in her personal and professional relationships.

As a colleague and neighbor, she worried about offending people she dearly wanted to befriend. As an arts administrator, she didn’t understand why her diversity efforts lacked traction.

As a teacher, she found her best efforts to reach out to students and families of color left her wondering what she was missing.

Then, in 2009, one “aha!” moment launched an adventure of discovery and insight that drastically shifted her worldview and upended her life plan.

In Waking Up White, Irving tells her often cringe-worthy story with such openness that readers will turn every page rooting for her-and ultimately for all of us.

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

