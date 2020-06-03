0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: When They Call You a Terrorist | Patrisse Khan-Cullors & Asha Bandele

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: When They Call You a Terrorist | Patrisse Khan-Cullors & Asha Bandele

When They Call You a Terrorist | Patrisse Khan-Cullors & Asha BandeleFrom one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement comes a poetic memoir and reflection on humanity.

Necessary and timely, Patrisse Cullors’ story asks us to remember that protest in the interest of the most vulnerable comes from love.

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement have been called terrorists, a threat to America. But in truth, they are loving women whose life experiences have led them to seek justice for those victimized by the powerful.

In this meaningful, empowering account of survival, strength, and resilience, Patrisse Cullors and Asha Bandele seek to change the culture that declares innocent black life expendable.

BUY HERE

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

03/06/2020

Recommended Read: Eloquent Rage | Brittney Cooper

African American and Latinx History of the United States | Paul Ortiz
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: African American and Latinx History of the United States | Paul Ortiz

The Color of Success | Ellen D. Wu
03/06/2020

Recommended Read: The Color of Success | Ellen D. Wu

03/06/2020

Recommended Read: Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race | Debby Irving

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X