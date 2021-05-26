0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
26/05/2021

Recommended Read: Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki Lau

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki Lau

Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki LauFrom the city of Singapore to working on over twenty Hollywood blockbuster films and TV series such as “The Walking Dead, “Guardians of the Galaxy, “Aquaman, and “War for the Planet of the Apes, comes one of the first books of its kind in the visual effects (VFX) industry.

With a unique blend of self-help, career strategy, and memoir-like elements, Vicki Lau speaks to the core of what it is like to work behind-the-scenes on some of your favorite Hollywood titles, covering strategies employed in order to maneuver her way into the upper echelons of the industry.

You will learn:

  • Detailed breakdowns of day-to-day studio activities
  • How industries and events impact your life and career prospects as a VFX artist
  • Key strategies and insights on dealing with Hollywood politics
  • Precise predictions on VFX job displacements and new high-growth skills
  • Self-clarity on your ambitions in life and what the VFX industry truly offers

Why I Do VFX is a must-have for anyone seriously considering a fulfilling life and career in Hollywood, film, and the arts.

After all, why spend a decade of your life uncovering the truths about this industry when you need only read this book to answer your own question:

Do you really want to do VFX?

BUY IT NOW

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

A Shy Girl's Guide to Networking | Melitta Campbell
10/05/2021

Recommended Read: A Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking | Melitta Campbell

Warwick Business School Core Insights 1
28/04/2021

Five reads you need to manage change | Warwick Business School

, ,
01/04/2021

Recommended Read: Beyond Burnout: How to Spot It, Stop It and Stamp It Out | Suzi McAlpine

Love it or Leave it, recommended read, book
20/03/2021

Recommended Read: Love It or Leave It: How to be happy at work | Samantha Clark

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X