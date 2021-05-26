Recommended Read: Why I Do VFX: The Untold Truths About Working in Visual Effects | Vicki Lau

From the city of Singapore to working on over twenty Hollywood blockbuster films and TV series such as “The Walking Dead,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Aquaman,” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” comes one of the first books of its kind in the visual effects (VFX) industry.

With a unique blend of self-help, career strategy, and memoir-like elements, Vicki Lau speaks to the core of what it is like to work behind-the-scenes on some of your favorite Hollywood titles, covering strategies employed in order to maneuver her way into the upper echelons of the industry.

You will learn:

Detailed breakdowns of day-to-day studio activities

of day-to-day studio activities How industries and events impact your life and career prospects as a VFX artist

as a VFX artist Key strategies and insights on dealing with Hollywood politics

on dealing with Hollywood politics Precise predictions on VFX job displacements and new high-growth skills

on VFX job displacements and new high-growth skills Self-clarity on your ambitions in life and what the VFX industry truly offers

Why I Do VFX is a must-have for anyone seriously considering a fulfilling life and career in Hollywood, film, and the arts.

After all, why spend a decade of your life uncovering the truths about this industry when you need only read this book to answer your own question:

Do you really want to do VFX?

