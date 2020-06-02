0
02/06/2020

Recommended Read: Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race | Reni Eddo-Lodge

Reni Enno-Lodge book - Why I'm no longer talking to white people about race

A charged and necessary wake-up call to pervasive, institutionalised racism, Eddo-Lodge’s searing polemic reconstitutes the frame of the argument around race, removing it from the hands of those with little experience of its resonances.

From ambient and lazy cultural stereotyping to open hostility, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race is a clarion call of understanding.

