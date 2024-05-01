BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

01/05/2024
Recommended Read: Women Don't Owe You Pretty: The record-breaking best-selling book every woman needs | Florence Given

Women Don’t Owe You Pretty: The record-breaking best-selling book every woman needs | Florence Given

‘THE BEAUTY MYTH’ FOR THE INSTAGRAM GENERATION

Women Don’t Owe You Pretty is the ultimate book for anyone who wants to challenge the out-dated narratives supplied to us by the patriarchy.

Through Florence’s story you will learn how to protect your energy, discover that you are the love of your own life, and realise that today is a wonderful day to dump them.

Florence Given is here to remind you that you owe men nothing, least of all pretty.

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT (AND A LOAD OF UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS).
THE FEMINIST BOOK EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT.

‘An incredible mouthpiece for modern intersectional feminism.’ – Glamour

A fearless book. – Cosmopolitan

‘A hugely influential young woman.’ – Woman’s Hour

Rallying, radical and pitched perfectly for her generation. – Evening Standard

*OUT NOW Florence Given’s DEBUT NOVEL, GIRLCRUSH*

Order your copy here.

