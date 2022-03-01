0
01/03/2022

Recommended Read: Women vs Capitalism: Why We Can’t Have It All in a Free Market Economy | Vicky Pryce

Women vs Capitalism: Why We Can't Have It All in a Free Market Economy - Vicky PryceAn urgent call to reform capitalism so that it stops failing women.

Although the #MeToo movement has been hugely important, empowerment of the mind will not achieve full power for women while there remains economic inequality.

Leading economist Vicky Pryce urgently calls for feminists to focus attention on this pressing issue: the pay gap, the glass ceiling, and the obstacles to women working at all. She shows that gender equality is good for business and economies, but the free market is wired to perpetuate inequality; only government intervention can empower women, with proper support and reward for their work.

From the gendered threat of robot labour to the lack of women in economics itself, Women vs Capitalism is a bold and timely look at an uncomfortable truth: we will not achieve equality for women without radical changes to contemporary capitalism.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

