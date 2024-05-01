Recommended Read: You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness | Jen Sincero

You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life | Jen Sincero

Practical, funny, implementable advice and stories that will help you understand why you are how you are, how to love what you can’t change, how to change what you don’t love, and how to be a badass all the time.

THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT

YOU ARE A BADASS IS THE SELF-HELP BOOK FOR PEOPLE WHO DESPERATELY WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR LIVES BUT DON’T WANT TO GET BUSTED DOING IT

In this refreshingly entertaining how-to guide, bestselling author and success coach, Jen Sincero, serves up 27 bite-sized chapters full of hilariously inspiring stories, sage advice, easy exercises, and the occasional swear word, helping you to:

– Identify and change the self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviours that stop you from getting what you want

– Create a life you totally love. And create it NOW

– Make some damn money already. The kind you’ve never made before.

By the end of You Are a Badass, you’ll understand why you are how you are, how to love what you can’t change, how to change what you don’t love, and how to use The Force to kick some serious ass.

ALSO OUT NOW: YOU ARE A BADASS AT MAKING MONEY

The must-have follow up to You Are A Badass

Order your copy here.