0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
18/07/2022

Recommended Read: You Coach You: How to Overcome Challenges and Take Control of Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

Home > Resources > Recommended Books > Recommended Read: You Coach You: How to Overcome Challenges and Take Control of Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

Our careers are full of potential and possibilities, uncertainty and change.

There is no such thing as a straight line to success and there are times when we get stuck, face obstacles, feel frustrated or want to explore new opportunities. In these moments the best place to start is by coaching yourself. No one can solve your problems better than you can, and learning to coach yourself will accelerate your self-awareness and help you take control of your career.

In You Coach You, you’ll learn the mindset, skillset and toolkit you need to coach yourself. You’ll discover practical support on some of the most common coaching challenges including:

  • Exploring your progression possibilities and making them happen
  • Building your resilience reserves and turning adversity into action
  • Moving beyond busy to time well spent and finding the right work-life fit for you
  • Building the beliefs that help you succeed and overcoming setbacks
  • Creating the connections you need for your career and fixing friction in difficult relationships
  • Developing a sense of direction and a purpose that is motivating and meaningful for you

Packed with ideas for action and insightful tools, this practical book will help you to get unstuck, and increase your confidence in and control over your career.

BUY IT NOW

Discover more books

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

The Squiggly Career: Ditch the Ladder, Discover Opportunity, Design Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis
18/07/2022

Recommended Read: The Squiggly Career: Ditch the Ladder, Discover Opportunity, Design Your Career | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis

Recommended Read - Menopause- The Change for the Better | Henpicked
31/05/2022

Recommended Read: Menopause: The Change for the Better | Henpicked

,
The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper
30/05/2022

Recommended Read: The Perimenopause Solution: Take Control of Your Hormones Before They Take Control of You | Dr Shahzadi Harper

,
The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa Mosconi
30/05/2022

Recommended Read: The XX Brain: The Groundbreaking Science Empowering Women to Prevent Dementia | Dr Lisa Mosconi

,

Comment on this

X