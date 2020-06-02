Recommended Read: Your Silence Will Not Protect You: Essays and Poems | Audre Lorde

This brand new volume is the first time Audre Lorde’s essays, speeches and poetry have been brought together in one volume by an English publisher.

The collection includes a new preface by Reni Eddo-Lodge and an introduction by Sara Ahmed.

Audre Lorde (1934-92) described herself as ‘Black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet’. Born in New York, she had her first poem published while still at school and her last the year she died of cancer.

Her extraordinary belief in the power of language – of speaking – to articulate selfhood, confront injustice and bring about change in the world remains as transformative today as it was then, and no less urgent.

This edition brings Lorde’s essential poetry, speeches and essays, including ‘The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House’.

Books are a great learning resource to enhance your career and aid your learning. WeAreTheCity has a dedicated section full of recommended books for your next read.