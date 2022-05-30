Recommended Reads: Perimenopause Power: Navigating Your Hormones on the Journey to Menopause | Maisie Hill

During perimenopause three quarters of women will experience symptoms such as mood changes, insomnia, hot flushes, and night sweats, but there is little in the way of evidence-based information out there to help and guide us.

Perimenopause Power is the essential handbook to understanding what the hell’s going on and to empower us to improve our experience of the dreaded ‘change’.

Maisie Hill, the highly qualified women’s health expert, best-selling author of Period Power and founder of The Flow Collective, takes us through the physiological changes of perimenopause and menopause, step by step, with calm positivity. In this invaluable guide she shares tips and advice to support women through the challenge of wildly fluctuating hormones.

A must-read for anyone looking for a well-researched, evidenced-based book on perimenopause and menopause that gives women the information they need to address their hormonal needs. Perimenopause Power will help women to understand what’s going on with their bodies and how to deal with troublesome symptoms, and share valuable insights into making it a positive and powerful experience.