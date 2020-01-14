0
14/01/2020

Register for an exclusive retreat with Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair OBE to supercharge your business and career

Michelle Mone exclusive retreat

Want to supercharge your career? Have a business idea that you would like to get in front of leading entrepreneurs and influencers for personal insights and advice?

Day 1
• Welcome from Michelle
• Business Doctors, what would you like  to achieve?
• Personalised wellbeing assessment
• Style tips on how to dress to empower  the boardroom
• Listen to Michelle’s personal journey and  top tips for success
• Present your business plan and goals to   Michelle in intimate workshops
• Individual life coaching sessions with world class professionals
• Networking Gala Dinner with Michelle with Q&A
• Overnight stay at a 5* luxury property

Day 2

• Funding –  Who, what, where and how?  Common pitfalls and opportunities
• Communication & Presentation –  Media and public speaking training
• Negotiation Tricks and Tips –  Masterclass in this vital life skill
• Action Plan –  Tailored feedback and advice including   recommendations for next steps
• Goody bag

Retreats are £15,000 per person and include 5*accommodation, all food and drink, access to a range of mentors, one-to-one coaching sessions, masterclasses and more.

