Register for an exclusive retreat with Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair OBE to supercharge your business and career

Want to supercharge your career? Have a business idea that you would like to get in front of leading entrepreneurs and influencers for personal insights and advice?
Day 1
• Welcome from Michelle
• Business Doctors, what would you like to achieve?
• Personalised wellbeing assessment
• Style tips on how to dress to empower the boardroom
• Listen to Michelle’s personal journey and top tips for success
• Present your business plan and goals to Michelle in intimate workshops
• Individual life coaching sessions with world class professionals
• Networking Gala Dinner with Michelle with Q&A
• Overnight stay at a 5* luxury property
Day 2
• Funding – Who, what, where and how? Common pitfalls and opportunities
• Communication & Presentation – Media and public speaking training
• Negotiation Tricks and Tips – Masterclass in this vital life skill
• Action Plan – Tailored feedback and advice including recommendations for next steps
• Goody bag
Retreats are £15,000 per person and include 5*accommodation, all food and drink, access to a range of mentors, one-to-one coaching sessions, masterclasses and more.