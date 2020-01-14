Register for an exclusive retreat with Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair OBE to supercharge your business and career

Day 1

• Welcome from Michelle

• Business Doctors, what would you like to achieve?

• Personalised wellbeing assessment

• Style tips on how to dress to empower the boardroom

• Listen to Michelle’s personal journey and top tips for success

• Present your business plan and goals to Michelle in intimate workshops

• Individual life coaching sessions with world class professionals

• Networking Gala Dinner with Michelle with Q&A

• Overnight stay at a 5* luxury property