Remote working is increasing workplace performance anxiety, according to new research.

The research, conducted by RADA Business, found that remote working is causing business professionals to feel increasingly anxious and stressed, with many calling out for appropriate training to help them cope.

The study of 1,000 workers, published in Beating Workplace Performance Anxiety, revealed that 44 per cent of workers believe training would help reduce their performance anxiety in the workplace.

Workplace performance anxiety is defined as nerves, uncertainty and fear that we may feel in workplace scenarios in which we are required to perform. It can manifest itself in both physical and emotional responses to these situations.

Nearly one in four said they would like training to help them perform better in situations that they find stressful, while 20 per cent think training on how to deal with the physical effects of workplace performance anxiety will allow them to cope better.

The study goes on to suggest that stress and worry causes 33 per cent of workers to feel less confident about their abilities, while 25 per cent feel irritable and bad tempered, and 20 per cent say they are much less productive when they are anxious – highlighting that companies could be doing more to train their employees and help alleviate these worries.

Remote working is exacerbating these affects further according to recent studies, which show that 56 per cent of UK workers say their mental health has deteriorated while working from home during the pandemic.

The studies also suggest that a staggering 86 per cent of workers feel they need to prove to senior management that they are working hard and deserve to keep their jobs as the economic climate remains uncertain, which will have a significant impact on performance anxiety.

Some of the physical side effects identified by the RADA Business research for nearly one in three workers is an increased heart when they feel worried, 22 per cent get sweaty palms, and 15 per cent feel nauseous.

According to those surveyed, some other ways to cope with workplace performance anxiety could include an increase in self-confidence, asking colleagues for support, or having more time to prepare.

Speaking about the findings, Kate Walker Miles, Tutor and Client Manager at RADA Business, said, “It’s clear that the pressures and uncertainty of working remotely during these unprecedented times is having a significant impact on the vast majority of workers.”

“Job security and the pressure to perform at your best are just some of the added pressures. which business professionals are facing.”

“Our research and other studies show that companies could be doing more to support their workers, as a number have expressed the need for more appropriate training and advice to cope with workplace performance anxiety effectively.”

