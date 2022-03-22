Research reveals huge gender clash over flexible working

When asked if the ability to work from home sometimes or work flexible hours matters to them, 63 per cent of women said it did. However, these factors were only considered important by 56 per cent of men.

When the results are broken down by age as well as gender, the differences become even starker. The research shows that only 43 per cent of men aged 55+ agreed that the ability to work from home sometimes, or work flexible hours matters to them. Whilst only 48 per cent of men over the age of 55 said they would be more likely to apply for a job if it offered flexible hours or the chance to work from home.

By contrast, women under the age of 55 feel very strongly about flexible work. A huge 72 per cent of women in this age group said that the ability to work from home or work flexible hours mattered to them. And 71 per cent said they’d be more likely to apply for a job if it offered these flexible benefits.

Older women, however, care less about flexibility than their younger counterparts. Only 49 per cent of women over the age of 55 said working from home and flexible hours were important to them.

For the youngest workers (those aged 18-24) a large majority, 67 per cent, said flexible working was important to them.

The findings highlight a crucial generational divide as the world of work transitions to a post-pandemic, hybrid working reality