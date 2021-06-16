Rising Star alumni & judges recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Award alumni and judges have been recognised in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Lieutenant Commander Karen Barnicoat, the military assistant to the Assistant Chief of Defence (Personnel Capability), who was recently recognised as a Rising Star in Defence, has received an MBE; Rising Star judges, Charly Young, Co-Founder of The Girls’ Network, has been awarded an MBE for services to Female Empowerment and Young Girls; while Melanie Eusebe, Entrepreneur and Author, and Founder, Black British Business Awards, has been awarded MBE for services to Diversity in Business. Sophia Chandauka, Corporate Finance Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Co-founder, The Black British Business Awards has also been awarded an MBE for services to Diversity in Business.

This year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List demonstrates the extraordinary efforts made by individuals in all four nations of the United Kingdom during the pandemic.

The List includes those who have worked throughout the crisis, putting others before themselves – from caring neighbours, frontline and community heroes, to those supporting the UK recovery.

Recognising the world-beating and extraordinary success of the UK’s vaccination programme, a damehood goes to Kate Bingham, lately Chair, Vaccine Taskforce, for services to the procurement, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

A damehood also goes to Professor Sarah Gilbert, Saïd Professor of Vaccinology at the Jenner Institute for her pivotal role in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

A knighthood is given to Professor Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection, University of Oxford for services to Public Health particularly during COVID-19. CBEs are awarded to Ian McCubbin, Manufacturing Expert on the Vaccine Taskforce Steering Committee, Vaccine Taskforce and Mark Proctor, Global Supply Strategy Director at AstraZeneca. Divya Chadha Manek receives an OBE for her work in the research and development of vaccines and the resulting clinical trials.

The majority of awards are for the contributions people have made in their communities. Of those receiving an award, 62 per cent are recognised for their community work.

The Birthday Honours List 2021 strives to be inclusive of all of the UK society. This year, 567 women are recognised in the List, representing 50 per cent of the total. The List is also the most ethnically diverse list to date, with 15 per cent of recipients coming from an ethnic minority background.

Speaking about this year’s List, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The Queen’s Birthday Honours allow us to pay tribute to all those who have gone above and beyond in their service to this country.”

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen countless examples of every day heroes.”

“From those using their expertise to help develop life-saving vaccines, which are now being rolled out successfully to all parts of the UK, to the people who have given time and energy to care for their communities.”

“We should take heart from the stories of those receiving honours today and be inspired by their courage and kindness.”

“May they be a reminder of all that we can achieve when we come together as a society.”

