Rising Star alumni shortlisted as Headteacher of the Year 2021

Rising Star alumni, Sarah Mullin, an Executive Headteacher from the West Midlands, has been shortlisted as Headteacher of the Year 2021.

Sarah continues to make significant and sustained contributions to the field of education, being named a Rising Star in Education and Academia in 2020 and being featured as an Inspirational Woman by WeAreTheCity in previous years. Sarah has previously been shortlisted as a Positive Role Model by the ITV National Diversity Awards and just recently she was shortlisted as a Lockdown Hero of the Year for her charitable work promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in the education sector during the Covid_19 pandemic.

In addition to driving school improvement and supporting early career teachers nationally, Sarah is the author of the bestselling books What They Didn’t Teach Me on My PGCE and Chronicles From The Classroom. During the first lockdown in 2020, she founded the YouTube channel EduTeacherTips, providing a platform for teachers to share good practice with one another. Her next book Covid: Our Story, captures the experiences and learning opportunities of education professionals who taught the nation’s children and young people in innovative ways during a global health crisis.

Sarah is in the final phase of her doctoral research at Newman University where she is exploring the underrepresentation of women in headship positions in secondary schools in England. She has coached many women aspiring to leadership and she is committed to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion in education.