Rising Star Award’s Ceremony 2020: In Pictures

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2020 Rising Star Awards last night (Thursday 30th July) via a virtual award’s ceremony.



Given the circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards this year. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by comedian and actress, Sally Phillips; singer-songwriter, Antigoni and Southend Vox Choir.

View photos from the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony below: