03/08/2020
Rising Star Award’s Ceremony 2020: In Pictures

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2020 Rising Star Awards last night (Thursday 30th July) via a virtual award’s ceremony.

Given the circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards this year. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by comedian and actress, Sally Phillips; singer-songwriter, Antigoni and Southend Vox Choir.

View photos from the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony below:

Pelumi Ojo - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Louise Deverell-Smith - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Dr Larisa Corda - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Danny Pallett - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Catherine Cobb - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Carol Ann Whitehead - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Carina White - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Alexandra Knight - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Cheryl Laidlaw - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Radhika Patel - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Lindsay Law - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Danny Pallett - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Anuradha Damale - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Emma Horsfall - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Millie Gooch - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Camilla Allnatt - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Jessica Garbett - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Fareeha Usman - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Amie McCabe - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Emma Bennett - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Anuradha Damale - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Pelumi Ojo - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Patrice Gordon-Mantey - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Lucy Maddin-Uden - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Technology - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Special Logistics Award - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Southend VOX - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Science & Engineering - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Sally Phillips - Screenshot - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Property - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Professional Services - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Men For Gender Balance - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Logistics & Transport - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Law - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Investment Management - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Insurance - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
HR & Recruitment - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Healthcare - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Entrepreneur & Start-Ups - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Energy & Utilities - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Education & Academia(1) - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Education & Academia - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Editor's Choice - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
EA & PA - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Diversity - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Digital - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Defence - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Dave Thomas - Introduction - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Company Of The Year - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Charity & Not-For-Profits - 1 - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Champions - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Banking & Capital Markets - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Charity & Not-For-Profits - 2 - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
All Other Industries - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Audience - 1 - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Antigoni - Rising Star Awards 2020 Ceremony
Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

,
,


X