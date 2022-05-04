SafeUp: How one app is helping women feel safe in London

Why are you supporting the SafeUp initiative?

At Looking Glass Cocktail Club, making our customers feel safe and comfortable is one of our top priorities. We understand the dangers that women face and want to do all we can to help.

We want our female customers to know that this is a venue that supports women, and wants them to be able to fully enjoy all aspects of a night out without any worries or fears for their safety.

If being a part of the SafeUp initiative helps to protect even one person, then our support is a no-brainer.

Have you seen a need for support tools (such as SafeUp) for women?

As a late night venue, we are very aware of the risks to our female customers.

We’ve had an incident before where a woman asked to come into the venue as she believed she was being followed. Our staff stayed with her until she felt safe.

We have a supportive team at Looking Glass who are trained to respond to and act on any distress.

Having the SafePlace sticker on our door hopefully provides any passerby with peace of mind that their local community is looking out for them.

What more can be done to help women feel safe?

More venues joining the SafeUp initiative and growing the community. We are proud members of the local community, and we want Shoreditch to be a safe space.

We do not believe that it is the duty of women to ensure their safety.

The responsibility of ensuring women feel safe is down to men, that should be taught from a young age.

In an ideal world, there would be no use for tools like this, women would be safe from harassment on the streets, that is something we hope for in the future.