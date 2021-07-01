Salesforce, Admiral & Hilton amongst the Best Places to Work for Women 2021

Salesforce, Admiral Group and Hilton are amongst the Best Places to Work for Women 2021.

Great Place to Work® UK unveiled its 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, with 114 organisations making the cut. The companies are from a range of industries including housing, financial services, tech and pharmaceuticals.

Top achievers Salesforce, The Sovini Group, Foundation SP and Signify Technology each took first place in the Super Large, Large, Medium and Small size categories respectively. Also featured on the list were Santander, Accenture, Barcadi UK, SAP, Baringa, and Checkatrade. You can view the full list of 141 recipients here.

The list is produced by the UK branch of Great Place to Work® – the global authority on workplace culture. To determine the Best Workplaces™ for Women list, Great Place to Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based female employees. They found that the organisations where women reported a highly positive workplace experience, had programmes in place that looked to tackle the specific challenges facing women during the pandemic, while addressing the gaps in equal pay and career progression.

Speaking about the list, Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK said, “We’re delighted to recognise so many great organisations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list.”

“The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face of the pandemic including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics.”

“What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business.”

“As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally.”

To coincide with the Best Workplaces™ for Women list, Great Place to Work® UK has also launched their annual Women at Work publication.

