Salesforce, Google, Apple & Microsoft among the best places to work in 2021

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across the UK and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards highlight Best Places to Work across the UK, France, Germany the U.S. and Canada. Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year.

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 for the UK are:

Speaking about the awards, Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer, said, “COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people.”

“A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners.”

“This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees.”

“My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Glassdoor’s 50 Best Places to Work (UK) in 2021 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, food and more. Notably, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there are four restaurant employers on this year’s list, with three of those also appearing on last year’s list, including Bella Italia, Nando’s and wagamama. Google is one of only two employers to make the UK list every year since launch, the other being J.P. Morgan.

Nineteen employers are newcomers to the UK large list in 2021, including Sage, Majestic Wine, Just Eat and The Body Shop. Seven employers are rejoining the list in 2021, including Sky Betting & Gaming, Arm and Waitrose & Partners.

Salesforce is the only employer to appear on all five lists – US, Canada, UK, France, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

