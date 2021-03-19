Share your experiences & help improve healthcare for women

0
19/03/2021
Women's Health Logo, government survey on healthcare

The Government is calling on women to share their experiences and help improve healthcare for women.

The Government are encouraging women to share their experiences of the health and care system via a call for evidence aimed at improving healthcare for women.

The call for evidence will form the basis of a landmark government-led Women’s Health Strategy, to improve the health and wellbeing of women across England and place women’s voices at the centre of their care.

By better understanding women’s experiences, the government can ensure key parts of the health service are meeting women’s needs as they should be.

They want to hear from women of all ages and backgrounds about their healthcare experiences. This will help the Government consider possible changes to NHS services. The survey is open to anyone aged 16 or over until 30th May.

Specifically, the Government wants to hear views on such themes as, improving the quality and accessibility of information and education on women’s health; maximising women’s health in the workplace; understanding and responding to the impacts of COVID-19 on women’s health; and placing women’s voices at the centre of their health and care.

Speaking about the campaign, Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary said, “The healthcare system needs to work for everyone, and we must address inequalities which exist within it.”

“Improving women’s health, especially at older ages, is critical for a fair health and care system in the future.”

“Our new Women’s Health Strategy will be a much-needed step forward to improve the health and wellbeing of women across the country.”

“To build this strategy, we need to hear from those who it directly impacts.”

“I urge all women, and those who have experiences or expertise in women’s health, to come forward and share their views with us to inform the future of this important strategy.”

SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCES

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

,
